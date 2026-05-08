'Seriously, for this wicket?': Ravichandran Ashwin recalls rare moment when MS Dhoni got irritated with him

Ravichandran Ashwin recently recalled an incident from the initial days of his career, when he annoyed MS Dhoni during a domestic match.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is known for remaining cool during crucial pressure situations on the field, which is why he is fondly called 'Captain Cool' in the cricket fraternity. However, his former Chennai Super Kings teammate, Ravichandran Ashwin, recalled an instance of making Dhoni irritated, which took place during the initial stage of his career. Yes, you read it right!

When Ashwin irritated Dhoni

Speaking on JioHotstar in a special show, Ashwin remembered one incident when he actually annoyed Dhoni after he dismissed him in a game of the domestic circuit. ''It took me a long time, six or seven years, to understand the enormity of the situation. I had no other option. Muttiah Muralitharan was in the team, a legend, bowling his full quota, so I wasn't getting chances,'' he said.

Recalling how he was struggling to get a chance to find a spot in CSK's Playing XI, Ashwin added, ''I didn't play in 2008, but in 2009, I got my first game in Cape Town, against the Mumbai Indians, against Sachin Tendulkar. Between 2009 and 2010, I still didn't get many opportunities. In the Challenger Trophy, I got a chance to bowl to Dhoni. Dhoni got out twice against our team. Once, he hit a shot towards deep cover, and I took a diving catch. I celebrated it so much that he actually got annoyed. He was like, 'What is there to celebrate so much?' told him, 'Getting your wicket was my dream. Maybe this will open a door for me in CSK. The next year, I got my chance.''

For those unversed, R Ashwin has been an important resource for the Chennai-based IPL franchise as he has played a vital role in CSK's triumphs in winning the IPL titles in 2010 and 2011, along with the Champions League T20 trophies in 2010 and 2014.

Ashwin joined Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016, and after remaining in the team for two years, he switched again and joined Punjab Kings in 2018. After two years, he played for the Delhi Capitals in 2020 and 2021. He was also associated with the Rajasthan Royals from the 2022 to 2024 IPL seasons. He returned to CSK for the 2025 edition. Ashwin has played a total of 221 IPL games wherein he took 187 wickets.