'Seniors have played enough': Harbhajan Singh's strong message to BCCI ahead of IND-WI series

Rumors are circulating that several new faces will be given an opportunity to showcase their skills, while some of the senior members may be rested for the upcoming series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh (File Photo)

The World Test Championship final of 2023 concluded on a sour note for the Indian cricket team, as they suffered a defeat against the formidable Australian team on Sunday at the Oval in London. 

Despite the setback, the Indian team is gearing up for their next campaign, which will commence on July 12th against the West Indies. The tour will comprise of two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the final team roster. Rumors are circulating that several new faces will be given an opportunity to showcase their skills, while some of the senior members may be rested for the upcoming series.

Former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh, recently shared his thoughts on the matter in a video posted on his YouTube channel. He urged the board to consider giving rest to the senior players, allowing them to recharge and come back stronger for future matches. 

"The seniors have played enough cricket and should be rested. I urge them (the board) to not delay this any further and send a young team to the West Indies," said Harbhajan.

Former India spinner suggests that Team India should consider giving a chance to the talented players who have excelled in the recently concluded IPL 2023. 

"I will take Axar as the all-rounder and then the two spinners in [Ravi] Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal. Akash Madhwal had a great IPL and I feel he should be there in the team as well.”

"Shubman Gill will definitely be one of the openers. I would like to see them try Yashasvi Jaiswal as the other opener. He has had an incredible IPL season and has also done well wherever he has got an opportunity. I feel he is ready for the biggest stage”.

"They can even try him in the senior team that's how good he has been. Ruturaj Gaikwad would be my third opener," the former cricketer added.

