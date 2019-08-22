Senior selection committee shortlists names for Team India's batting, bowling and fielding coach

The list has been revealed.

The Indian selection committee interviewed 16 candidates who are looking for the physio’s job and with 12 more looking for the role of strength and conditioning coach as Team India's hunt for support staff continues.

BCCI confirmed that suitable candidates will be hired on a two-year contract and their tenure will begin during the upcoming home series against South Africa until the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

The India Senior Selection Committee shortlisted 3 candidates for the post of batting coach on the order of priority- Vikram Rathour, Sanjay Bangar, & Mark Ramprakash. A second round of interviews to be conducted to assess their practical skills.

A shortlist of 3 candidates for the post of bowling coach- B. Arun, Paras Mhambrey, Venkatesh Prasad, & 3 candidates for fielding coach- R. Sridhar, Abhay Sharma, T. Dilip.

A new physio and trainer will definitely be appointed for the Men In Blue after Patrick Farhat and Shankar Basu decided not to apply for reinstation after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in UK.

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' Rajnikanth and Team India's former strength and conditioning coach Sudarshan VP were also among those who appeared for trainer’s post.

According to reports, renowned sports orthopedic doctor Ranadeep Moitra and a former Indian cricketer Dinshaw Pardiwala assisted the MSK Prasad-led selection committee during the assessment process.

The selection panel also interviewed individuals for the administrative manager role while exploring the possibilities of hiring batting, bowling and fielding coaches.

Approximately 25 candidates have allegedly applied for the post to replace Sunil Subramaniam, who recently got into a lot of controversies for misbehaving with officials of the Indian High Commission in West Indies. But Subramaniam will still be appearing for the interview regardless of the situation around him.

Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO, apparently assisted the selectors during the interview process for the administrative manager’s position.

The CEO is expected to pass the final names by selectors to the COA, before any formal announcement.