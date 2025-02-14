India will begin their Champions Trophy journey against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan three days later.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the BCCI's strict 10-point directive, which was put in place shortly after India's series defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is the restriction on family travel. The guidelines shared with everyone involved in Indian cricket state that a player's family can join them for a maximum of two weeks during a tour that lasts 45 days or more. However, during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, family regulations will prevent spouses like Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, or any other partners of Indian players from accompanying them in Dubai, as the tournament only lasts 20 days.

India will begin their Champions Trophy journey against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan three days later, and wrapping up with their final group match against New Zealand on March 2. Even if India makes it to the final on March 9, considering their arrival in Dubai on February 15, the total duration of their stay would be 24 days, which wouldn't allow enough time for wives or other family members to join them.

However, there might be some leeway in this policy. According to a report by PTI, while the BCCI stands firm on its original position, they are open to possible exceptions. If players want to bring their families to the Champions Trophy, the directive is clear: they must bear the costs themselves. A senior Team India player recently asked about the possibility of an exception for his family, but his request was turned down.

"If anything changes then it is different, but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed," PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

"Since the tour is of less than one month, families won't be accompanying the players. But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as the BCCI won't be covering any cost."

This brings us to the question: who could this senior player be? The most probable candidates are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as no one else in the team has more seniority than they do. While players like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are also considered senior, recent developments in their personal lives might impact their chances. Hardik's recent split from his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic and Jadeja's wife, Rivaba, who is a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and seldom travels with him, could reduce the likelihood of them being the senior player in question.

