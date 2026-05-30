'Sending wrong message to players': Former MI star questions Ajit Agarkar’s selection policy, alleges IPL bias

Ajit Agarkar has come under scrutiny after a former Mumbai Indians star accused the Team India selection setup of showing ‘IPL bias’. The remarks have reignited debate over whether IPL performances are being prioritised over domestic and international consistency.

India’s squad selection for the Afghanistan series stirred up some real debate, especially among cricket insiders. One big point of contention? The BCCI’s choice to leave out Auqib Nabi, even after he tore through the domestic circuit with an unbelievable Ranji Trophy season. Just think about it—Nabi grabbed 60 wickets in only ten matches and basically dragged Jammu and Kashmir to the title by himself. Despite all that, he didn’t make the cut for India’s Test squad because his IPL stint with Delhi Capitals wasn’t great.

Siddhesh Lad, who’s been around the block with Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders—and knows domestic cricket inside out—didn’t hold back. He thinks the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is sending a pretty discouraging message. Lad pointed out that grinding it out in the Ranji Trophy doesn’t seem to count for much these days, and said, “If you shine in just a few IPL games, you might find yourself in India’s Test team. But consistently performing in Ranji? That barely moves the needle.” He talked to the Times of India, and you could sense his frustration.

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Lad actually spelled out how things start out simple—people tell you, “Play well in Ranji, you get a shot with India. Don’t perform, forget it.” But when push comes to shove and the actual squad lists come out, everything starts getting muddled. He believes the selection process is skewed and that the system is, unfortunately, rewarding IPL form over domestic hard work. It’s not just Nabi’s exclusion, either; it’s a broader trend.

He didn’t mince words about domestic cricket losing its importance. “The Ranji Trophy’s value is fading away—the national selectors look the other way. And it’s not just about my own performances,” Lad explained. “I’m not demanding selection for myself, but honestly, someone like Auqib Nabi, who’s given everything and pretty much won the trophy for Jammu & Kashmir, deserves to be rewarded with a place in the Test side.”

It’s almost like there’s only one real path to the Indian team now—impress in the IPL. If you can’t do that, your chances for the Test squad drop off dramatically. Lad’s worry seems pretty justified, because it makes you wonder what kind of message young cricketers are getting. All this leads to the upcoming series, with India set to take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test and three ODIs starting June 6. The big question hanging in the air? Whether performances in domestic cricket will ever matter the way they used to—or if the IPL keeps swallowing up all the attention.

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