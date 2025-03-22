Dhoni and Rohit are fully prepared for the upcoming match as they prepare for the second game of the tournament between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 is set to kick off on March 22, featuring an electrifying match between the reigning champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the legendary Eden Gardens.

As we count down to the opening match of the 18th season of the IPL, three of India's most celebrated cricket captains—Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma—starred in a television ad that quickly took social media by storm.

Dhoni and Rohit are getting ready for the thrilling second match of the tournament, where Chennai Super Kings will go head-to-head with Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium this Sunday. Both CSK and MI are proud to be the most successful teams in IPL history, each boasting five titles.

In a captivating video, Dhoni and Rohit teamed up with Kapil for a special advertisement. The World Cup-winning captains, Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, were seen on a panel trying to spot talented players. Their search was a bit of a letdown until Rohit made a dramatic entrance, leaving both Dhoni and Kapil genuinely impressed.

A behind-the-scenes clip from the TV ad has been making the rounds on social media, showing Rohit playfully teasing Dhoni and Kapil with a clever quip.

"You need a selfie or an autograph?" said Rohit, who was quick to apologise to the two for his light-hearted banter.

Kapil Dev made history by guiding India to their very first World Cup title, while MS Dhoni took the helm and led the Men in Blue to three ICC championships. Most recently, Rohit Sharma celebrated his second ICC trophy as captain of India, proudly lifting the Champions Trophy in 2025. On top of that, India clinched the T20 World Cup last year, thanks to his outstanding leadership.

