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Selectors irked after Devajit Saikia dismisses Rohit Sharma retirement talk; BCCI to meet Ajit Agarkar over tenure extension

A fresh controversy has emerged around Rohit Sharma’s retirement after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia denied reports of retirement discussions. BCCI officials are reportedly set to meet chief selector Ajit Agarkar to discuss his tenure amid growing questions over the matter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Selectors irked after Devajit Saikia dismisses Rohit Sharma retirement talk; BCCI to meet Ajit Agarkar over tenure extension
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saika and Selector Ajit Agarkar
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Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumors exploded across the cricket world last month with plenty of reports claiming he’d be left out after the ODI series against England. Well, Rohit answered the noise the best way he knows how—by smashing a brilliant 138 at Lord’s in the series decider.

Before his big knock, BCCI official Devajit Saikia stepped in and dismissed all the talk about Rohit’s future. That move, though, didn’t go over well with the selectors.

The story didn’t stop there. On July 16, more reports surfaced: selectors had apparently told Rohit they’d move on after the England ODIs. Rohit wasn’t thrilled, especially since he has his eye on representing India in the 2027 World Cup.

Saikia addressed the speculation right before the third ODI, saying, "I want to firmly assert that there has been no discussion about Rohit playing his last match at Lord’s. He’s a mainstay in the ODI team and will keep playing as long as he’s in contention. Lord’s won’t be his last game."

According to The Indian Express, selectors weren’t too happy with Saikia’s public statement. The paper also reported that Rohit met with a top BCCI official and is still in the mix for the ODI squad for the West Indies series, which kicks off September 27.

Meanwhile, there’s talk the BCCI wants to extend Ajit Agarkar’s contract as chief selector for another year. Agarkar took over in 2023, and his current deal runs out in September. In his time as chairman, India picked up two ICC trophies—the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup. The board is expected to meet Agarkar soon about the extension, following the rules. There’s been some buzz about VVS Laxman, who leads the Centre of Excellence, stepping in. But it seems Laxman is actually set to move into the Director of Cricket role instead.

Also read| Tricolour unfurled in Galle as Team India marks 80th Independence Day ahead of landmark 600th Test

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