'Seh lenge thoda': Fans react as India lose DRS review on first ball in World Cup semifinal against New Zealand

The Kiwis won the toss and decided to bat first against Team India in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup here on Tuesday at Old Trafford.

India made only one change in their starting eleven, replacing Kuldeep Yadav with Yuzvendra Chahal as Ravindra Jadeja retained his place in the playing XI. A fit-again Lockie Ferguson replaced Tim Southee in the New Zealand line-up.

The 2015 finalists made a change, bringing in a fit-again Lockie Ferguson, their leading wicket-taker in the tournament, and leaving out fellow quick bowler Tim Southee.

India lost their review early on today after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's very first delivery trapped Martin Guptill in front.

The on-field umpire said no but Virat and his side were not happy and went upstairs.

After a long review, replays showed the ball was missing the leg stump and the blues lost their only review.

This is how Twitter reacted to this entire scenario: