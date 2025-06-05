RJ Mahvash recently took to social media to commend the Punjab Kings for their dedication and hard work, sharing some great pictures in the process. She also shared a secial message for Yuzvendra Chahal.

After the incredible win of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final, Virat Kohli is the talk of the town. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal's rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash shared a heartfelt post dedicated to him. In her message, Mahvash celebrated the team's fighting spirit and unwavering dedication.

She posted on Instagram, "They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man."

Mahvash continued, "The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys All the people in these pictures have my heart See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket , and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us Indians."

This isn’t the first time Yuzvendra Chahal has pushed through injuries. Back in 2020, he revealed that he played in the 2015 IPL season with a finger fracture, where he took an impressive 23 wickets.

Amidst the buzz, whispers about Chahal and Mahvash dating began to circulate just as the cricketer was facing some challenges in his marriage to choreographer and actress Dhanashree Verma. The couple finalized their divorce in March 2025, and since then, Mahvash has been a steady presence in Chahal's life.

Recently, during a podcast, she shared that she is "single and happy," but she didn’t directly tackle the dating rumors surrounding her and Chahal.

