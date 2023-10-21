Headlines

Cricket

'Seemed like the tap had broken': Aakash Chopra's take on Haris Rauf's run leakage in Pakistan's WC loss to AUS

The ex-Indian opener highlighted that the right-arm pacemaker has failed to live up to the expectations of being a formidable force in the tournament.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Aakash Chopra has expressed his criticism towards Haris Rauf for his lackluster performances in the ongoing World Cup, particularly highlighting his exorbitantly expensive spell during Pakistan's match against Australia.

Despite managing to secure three wickets, Rauf conceded a staggering 83 runs in just eight overs, allowing the Australian team to set a daunting target of 368 runs for the Men in Green. Unfortunately, Babar Azam and his teammates fell short, being dismissed for 305 runs, resulting in a disappointing 62-run loss and dropping to fifth place in the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra analyzed Pakistan's bowling performance and specifically emphasized Rauf's inability to contain the opposition's batsmen. He described how Rauf was mercilessly attacked by the Australian batsmen, leaving him helpless and unable to defend against their onslaught.

"Pakistan made a comeback in the end because of Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf also picked up wickets in the end, although Haris Rauf was leaking runs. It seemed like the tap had broken."

The ex-Indian opener highlighted that the right-arm pacemaker has failed to live up to the expectations of being a formidable force in the tournament.

"The runs were flowing like water. Haris Rauf got hit a lot. He has already been hit a lot in this tournament. He came into this tournament with a lot of khauf (terror) but now Rauf is there but khauf (terror) isn't. The batters are running after him even though I rate him very highly," he added.

Rauf endured a challenging performance, as he conceded a total of 59 runs in his initial four overs, being struck for eight fours and five sixes. However, he managed to redeem himself during his final spell by claiming three crucial wickets.

