Seeing double? Dinesh Karthik's viral video of Cheteshwar Pujara's doppelganger sends fans into a frenzy

Dinesh Karthik, in his new life as a broadcaster, has become the Indian tour’s unofficial master of ceremonies, and his latest Instagram post was a piece of pure gold. Setting the scene with his signature cheeky commentary, Karthik promised his followers something special before revealing the surprise.

“What I'm going to show you right now is one cricketer and another person who looks so similar, from a completely different part of the globe," he teased. "That's a proper doppelganger.”

The video then cuts to Cheteshwar Pujara standing side-by-side with a man named Alex Noble. The resemblance is genuinely startling. But the highlight wasn't just the uncanny likeness; it was the moment both men looked at each other and broke into a shared, hearty laugh. It was a simple, funny, and wonderfully human moment that fans online have absolutely loved.

Pant's fancy footwork lights up training

Meanwhile, on the training ground in Manchester, the Indian team found its own way to shake off the pressure ahead of the massive fourth Test. For a few minutes, cricket bats were swapped for a football, and at the center of the action was Rishabh Pant.

Nursing a finger injury, Pant might have been expected to take it easy. Instead, he was a blur of energy, showing off the kind of nimble footwork and quick touches that make him such a nightmare for opposition bowlers.

The grind is real. The hunger is visible.



Manchester is more than a match, it's redemption



It was more than just a warm-up drill; it was a glimpse into the team’s mindset. Led by their firecracker vice-captain, the session was about staying loose, staying sharp, and finding a bit of joy before the battle resumes. That very energy is what India will be banking on when they take the field in a match they must win.

