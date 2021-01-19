Trending#

See you at the Gabba? 'Well they saw and they conquered', Twitter goes hysterical after India win

Twitterati mocked Australian skipper Tim Paine, who had sledged R Ashwin boasting about their record at the Gabba, in Sydney


Paine, Ashwin and Pant

Paine had taunted Ashwin boasting about their Gabba record and India just broke that on Tuesday | BCCI/Twitter

Updated: Jan 19, 2021, 05:28 PM IST

Twitterati is having a field day at the office on Tuesday after India's thumping victory at the 'Gabbatoire' as it is called in Australia before this match ended, owing to their stupendous record that was intact for whopping 32 years till new-resurgent India came to the ground.

India defeated the Aussies by three wickets at the Gabba, becoming the first visiting side in the last 32 years to win a test in Brisbane.

Australia, who boasted their record at the Gabba amd took pride in being their fortress in the Test matches, got a taste of their own medicine from the users on Social media. The netizens took a leaf out of skipper Paine's book to mock in his own style, with which he sledged off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the SCG Test.

Paine had siad, "Can't wait for you to get to the Gabba," from behind the stumps in a move to disturb his concentration. However, this Indian side, not just saw the Aussies at their fortress, they conquered it and slammed their overconfidence to the ground.

The users on Twitter came up with hilarious memes and Ashwin's wife Prithi too, took a cheeky dig at the same by writing the exact same words of the Australian skipper in capital letters.