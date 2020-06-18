See pic: Yuzvendra Chahal shares pic of 'Rohita Sharmaa' to hilariously troll Rohit Sharma on social media

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

However, Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has kept the fans entertained though his hilarious TikToks and other funny posts on social media.

The leg-spinner on Thursday (June 18) took to social media and shared a hilarious photograph of Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Chahal posted a side-by-side picture of Rohit and a female version of him over on Twitter to troll the Indian batsman.

"So cute u looking Rohitaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45," Chahal captioned his hilarious post.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the 13th edition Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended till further notice amid coronavirus pandemic.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.