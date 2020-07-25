See pic: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's latest Instagram post in taking the internet by storm

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again showcased his love for his fiancee Natasa Stankovic with an adorable post.

The star allrounder on Saturday (July 25) took to social media and shared a heartwarming picture with Stankovic.

In the above-mentioned post, the pair can be seen posing with a huge smile on their face for their child.

HERE IS THE POST:

The pic instantly went viral on social media as fans flocked in with best wishes and love in the comment section of the post. The so far has received over 700,00 likes too.

Natasa is currently pregnant with the couple expecting the 'good news' within the next couple of months.

Sports across the globe took a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 edition of the IPL has been indefinitely postponed.

However, several sporting events around the world have returned to action. International cricket also resumed on July 8 when England hosted West Indies for a Test match.