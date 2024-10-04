Security fortified for India vs Bangladesh T20I match in Gwalior, what's the threat

The upcoming match will take place at the newly constructed Madhavrao International Stadium, boasting a seating capacity of 30,000.

Over 2,500 police personnel have been assigned to provide security for the India-Bangladesh T20 match taking place in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh this Sunday, according to an official statement.

This significant deployment of law enforcement resources is in response to a potential shutdown called for by right-wing groups on the day of the match, as a protest against reported injustices towards Hindus in Bangladesh following the recent change in government leadership.

Additionally, heightened security measures have been implemented at the two hotels where the teams have been staying since Wednesday.

"On the day of the match, personnel will be on the streets from 2pm. They will be on duty till spectators reach home after the game is over. After prohibitory orders were invoked, monitoring has been tightened. We are keeping an eye on social media as well," Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena told PTI.

On Thursday, the district magistrate issued prohibitory orders to prevent protests and the spread of inflammatory material, particularly on social media, in order to uphold peace and ensure a smooth and incident-free event. These orders will remain in effect until October 7.

