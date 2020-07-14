Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SSD vs JKP in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

Dream11 Prediction: Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA - ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 14.

Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA (SSD vs JKP) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – H Koranga

Batsmen – M Ghulami, U Chaudary, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim

Allrounders – I Shaik, M Ismail

Bowlers – A Hussain, U Sarwar, Z Zadran and B Patel

SSD vs JKP My Dream11 Team

H Koranga, M Ghulami, U Chaudary, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, I Shaik, M Ismail, A Hussain, U Sarwar, Z Zadran and B Patel

SSD vs JKP Probable Playing11

Seaside CC: A Zafar, U Chaudary, A Arif, M Ghulami, H Koranga, R Pathak, Z Sabir, I Shaik, A Hussain, U Sarwar, A Arora

Jonkoping CA: B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad

