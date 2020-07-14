Trending#

Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SSD vs JKP in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA Dream11 Team Player List, SSD Dream11 Team Player List, JKP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA Head to Head.


Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 06:49 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction: Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA - ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 14.

 

Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA (SSD vs JKP) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – H Koranga

Batsmen – M Ghulami, U Chaudary, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim

Allrounders – I Shaik, M Ismail

Bowlers – A Hussain, U Sarwar, Z Zadran and B Patel 

SSD vs JKP My Dream11 Team 

H Koranga, M Ghulami, U Chaudary, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, I Shaik, M Ismail, A Hussain, U Sarwar, Z Zadran and B Patel

SSD vs JKP Probable Playing11

Seaside CC: A Zafar, U Chaudary, A Arif, M Ghulami, H Koranga, R Pathak, Z Sabir, I Shaik, A Hussain, U Sarwar, A Arora

Jonkoping CA: B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad

