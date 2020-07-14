Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SSD vs JKP in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020
SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA Dream11 Team Player List, SSD Dream11 Team Player List, JKP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA Head to Head.
Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA
Dream11 Prediction: Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA - ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020
SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 14.
Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA (SSD vs JKP) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – H Koranga
Batsmen – M Ghulami, U Chaudary, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim
Allrounders – I Shaik, M Ismail
Bowlers – A Hussain, U Sarwar, Z Zadran and B Patel
SSD vs JKP My Dream11 Team
H Koranga, M Ghulami, U Chaudary, S Ibrahimkhil, M Qasim, I Shaik, M Ismail, A Hussain, U Sarwar, Z Zadran and B Patel
SSD vs JKP Probable Playing11
Seaside CC: A Zafar, U Chaudary, A Arif, M Ghulami, H Koranga, R Pathak, Z Sabir, I Shaik, A Hussain, U Sarwar, A Arora
Jonkoping CA: B Munir, B Rehman, M Qasim, S Ibrahimkhil, M Islam, R Khan, N Jan, B Patel, M Afzal, S Zia and S Shirzad
