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'Scrap domestic cricket': Ex-India captain fumes after Auqib Nabi misses Afghanistan Test call-up

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'Scrap domestic cricket': Ex-India captain fumes after Auqib Nabi misses Afghanistan Test call-up

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar expressed strong disappointment after domestic performer Auqib Nabi was overlooked for India’s Afghanistan Test squad. Questioning the value of domestic cricket performances, Vengsarkar criticised the selectors over the young pacer’s omission.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 22, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

'Scrap domestic cricket': Ex-India captain fumes after Auqib Nabi misses Afghanistan Test call-up
Auqib Nabi (Courtesy: X)
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Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar isn’t hiding his frustration over Jammu and Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi being left out of India’s squad for next month’s Test against Afghanistan. Nabi’s been having a dream run in the Ranji Trophy this season—he took a staggering 60 wickets, more than anyone else, and played a huge part in Jammu and Kashmir’s first-ever Ranji Trophy win. People expected the 29-year-old to finally get his India call-up. Instead, the selectors looked the other way, and it’s ruffled a lot of feathers.

Vengsarkar didn’t mince words when he spoke to The Times of India. “Ignoring him makes no sense at all. Seriously, what kind of selection is this? It just isn’t fair,” he said.

“Just imagine how Nabi feels right now. Sixty wickets in the Ranji Trophy isn’t a fluke, and he put in so much work for it. He deserves a spot—probably ahead of anyone else, frankly. If the selectors are going to disregard players who shine in domestic cricket, what’s the point in holding these tournaments?”

Vengsarkar went on, “You pick a bowler because he takes wickets, period. Maybe Nabi doesn’t have express pace, but that doesn’t matter when he’s been this consistent. You’ve got to give guys their chance when they’re in top form—not wait until their confidence or fitness drops.”

So, what’s behind Nabi’s snub? Some are pointing at his rough patch in the IPL. He’s played four games, hasn’t managed a wicket, and his economy rate has been north of 11. There was one game in Dharamsala where the pitch helped bowlers and he looked decent, but otherwise, he’s struggled.

Thing is, after his Ranji heroics, plenty of people were backing Nabi to crack the India squad. Sourav Ganguly spoke up for him; Irfan Pathan’s been a big fan, too. Everyone thought his debut was just around the corner. Now, it feels like the rug’s been pulled from under him.

And he’s not just got one or two fans. Former Mumbai Ranji player Shishir Hatangadi chimed in, too: “Nabi’s exclusion honestly makes no sense. If you say domestic performances matter, then stand by that—don’t ignore a guy who’s delivered, over and over, with the red ball.”

In short, the selectors’ decision hasn’t just disappointed Nabi. It’s sparked a genuine debate about whether performance in domestic cricket still counts, or if the IPL now decides everything.

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB eye top-two spot against SRH; Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins showdown in focus

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