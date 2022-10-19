Scotland vs Ireland, match 7, T20 World Cup 2022: Live streaming, pitch and weather report

Scotland vs Ireland, match 7, T20 World Cup 2022

Scotland pulled off a massive upset in their previous T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 match, and the Richie Berrington-led side will be hoping to take another major step towards qualification to the Super 12 stage when they lock horns with Ireland.

Andrew Balbirnie's side began their T20 World Cup campaign with a defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe, and thus both their remaining matches are extremely crucial for Ireland to retain any hopes of reaching the next round.

In the other fixture in group B, West Indies will take on Zimbabwe, which will be a must-win match for the Caribbean as well.

READ| SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Scotland vs Ireland Match 7, T20 World Cup 2022

As things stand, group B is turning out to be quite a surprise and the winner of this group will join up with the likes of India, South Africa and Pakistan, so the Indian fans will have an eye on this one.

Scotland vs Ireland Match details



Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date & Time: October 19, 09:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Pitch Report

The Bellerive Oval has been a batting-friendly track, this venue has hosted five T20Is so far, and the average 1st innings total here is 176 runs. The pitch has even bounce which the batsmen would love to take on, and with just one side of a longer boundary, clearing the fence won't be much of an issue.

Teams batting first have won the previous two matches played at this venue during the World Cup.

READ| ICC T20 World Cup: With Sri Lanka keeping its hopes alive after win over UAE, here's a look at updated points table

Scotland vs Ireland Weather Report

The temperature during Scotland vs Ireland match is expected to be between 8 and 21 degrees Celsius, with a fair bit of humidity throughout the day.

Scotland vs Ireland Probable Playing XIs:

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, and Brad Wheal.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, and Joshua Little.

Squads:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, George Munsey, Matthew Cross (vc), Craig Wallace, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

READ| ICC T20 WC Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India-New Zealand warm-up match in Brisbane

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Conor Olphert, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Simi Singh