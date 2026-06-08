'Score 350-400 consistently and let bowlers do the rest': Shubman Gill reveals India’s bold formula to win Test matches

India captain Shubman Gill believes consistent first-innings totals of 350-400 runs are the key to success in Test cricket. Explaining his team's approach, Gill said posting competitive scores allows India's bowling attack to take control and deliver victories in red-ball cricket.

India’s captain Shubman Gill knows the team’s batting isn’t always up to the mark in Test cricket—especially against the stronger teams. Sure, they crushed Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs at New Chandigarh Stadium on Monday, but Gill is thinking ahead. He remembers those dominant home series against New Zealand and South Africa, and he’s got his eye on the tougher away games.

“When we’re batting in the first innings, we need to get 350 on the board—wherever we’re playing, in any condition,” Gill said after the match. “We trust our bowlers to take 20 wickets anywhere. But when there’s a transition, it’s the batting that feels the pressure. We’re trying to get more experience as a group, build our game, and learn how to put up 350-400 every time, no matter the conditions.”

Against Afghanistan, India never looked under threat. They chose to bat first, piled up 564 for eight declared, then ran through the opposition—bowling them out for 152 and 112. Afghanistan started Day 3 teetering at 113 for 5, and it didn’t take long for India to wrap things up and enforce the follow-on.

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Gill explained the thinking behind the decision: “This was a complete win. We did everything right. It was hot out there, so we thought if we bowled them out before lunch or soon after the first drinks break, and the bowlers were still fresh, we’d enforce the follow-on. If not, we’d bat a couple more sessions and then bowl again at the end of the day. But our bowlers took quick wickets, came back well. The way the fast bowlers, especially Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, performed was great. Siraj broke through when we needed it most after enforcing the follow-on, and Prasidh gave us those crucial wickets in the first innings.”

Manav Suthar, the left-arm spinner, made a huge impact with 6 for 33 in the first innings—the third-best figures by an Indian. In the second innings, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav split seven wickets. Gill liked what he saw from all three spinners: “With the quality those guys have—Manav, Washi, Kuldeep—there was never a doubt. For them, it’s just about experience, bowling more overs, learning to set batsmen up, change the pace, and keep the batsmen guessing on wickets like these.”

There’s no movement for India in the ICC World Test Championship standings. The current cycle includes just nine teams—Afghanistan isn’t among them, since they don’t play enough red-ball cricket yet.

Looking ahead, India’s next matches in the World Test Championship come in August with a two-Test away series against Sri Lanka. Then in November 2026, they’ll head to New Zealand for another two-Test series—both trips could be crucial for India’s spot in the standings.

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