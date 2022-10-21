SCO vs ZIM live streaming, T20 WC 2022: When and where to watch Scotland vs Zimbabwe match in India

SCO vs ZIM live streaming

Scotland and Zimbabwe cross swords in the final Group B round 1 qualifying match of T20 World Cup 2022, with the winner of this match becoming the last side to join the Super 12 stage. It's a winner takes all clash with the winning team guaranteed a place in the next round.

Zimbabwe began their tournament well with a 31-run win against Ireland but a defeat in their second match versus West Indies put the breaks on their momentum. Scotland meanwhile tamed the Caribbean side in their first match, dishing out a huge upset, but went down against Ireland.

It's all to play for, and surely both captains will be raring to go. The winner of this match may well go on to join Team India in Group B of Super 12 since both Scotland are currently at the top of their qualifying group with a good net run rate, followed by Zimbabwe in second place.

Here's all you need to know about Scotland vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, match 12

When will Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on Friday, October 21.

Where will Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match begin?

Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match live on TV in India?

Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe probable playing XI

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Squads

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington(c), Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Craig Wallace, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Brandon McMullen

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande