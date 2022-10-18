Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Scotland vs Ireland Match 7, T20 World Cup 2022

Know all the details about the upcoming qualifying clash betwScotland and Ireland,een Scotland-Ireland which will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Scotland vs Ireland Match 7, T20 World Cup 2022
Scotland vs Ireland

Scotland and Ireland, two of the teams from Group B will feature in the seventh match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (October 19) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Scotland started their campaign after defeating West Indies on Monday. 

READ: Days after warning Jos Buttler of 'Mankading', Mitchell Starc proposes radical solution to the controversial run-out

They made 160 runs for the loss of five wickets with George Munsey scoring a half-century. Scottish bowlers delivered one of their best performances in T20Is as they managed to restrict the two-time champions to just 118 runs and won the game for their team by 42 runs.

Ireland, on the other hand, were dominated entirely by the inform Zimbabwe and eventually got beaten in the end by 31 runs. The top 4 batters managed to score just 15 runs between them which cost them a lot. 

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Calum MacLeod, Paul Stirling(VC)

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Craig Wallace

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves

READ: ICC T20 WC 2022: Sachin Tendulkar wants Rishabh Pant in team India's playing XI, here's why

Scotland and Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Scotland: George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Josh Davey, Matthew Cross (wk), Craig Wallace, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny

The match between Scotland and Ireland will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19, at 9:30 am IST.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.