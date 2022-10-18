SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Scotland vs Ireland Match 7, T20 World Cup 2022

Scotland vs Ireland

Scotland and Ireland, two of the teams from Group B will feature in the seventh match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (October 19) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Scotland started their campaign after defeating West Indies on Monday.

READ: Days after warning Jos Buttler of 'Mankading', Mitchell Starc proposes radical solution to the controversial run-out

They made 160 runs for the loss of five wickets with George Munsey scoring a half-century. Scottish bowlers delivered one of their best performances in T20Is as they managed to restrict the two-time champions to just 118 runs and won the game for their team by 42 runs.

Ireland, on the other hand, were dominated entirely by the inform Zimbabwe and eventually got beaten in the end by 31 runs. The top 4 batters managed to score just 15 runs between them which cost them a lot.

SCO vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Calum MacLeod, Paul Stirling(VC)

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Craig Wallace

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves

READ: ICC T20 WC 2022: Sachin Tendulkar wants Rishabh Pant in team India's playing XI, here's why

Scotland and Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Scotland: George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Josh Davey, Matthew Cross (wk), Craig Wallace, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny

The match between Scotland and Ireland will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Wednesday, October 19, at 9:30 am IST.