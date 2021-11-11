India vs New Zealand: Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur set to witness 100% attendance for first T20I clash

India will be hosting New Zealand in three T20Is and two Test matches from November 17 and fans are excited to see the player back in action in their own backyard.

After the second wave of COVID-19 hit India, many tournaments that should have been played in the country, shifted to the Middle East like that the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and even the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

However, the action has returned back to India and the first match against New Zealand will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) in Jaipur on November 17.

Mahendra Sharma the secretary of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) on Tuesday (November 10) announced that those vaccinated at least once for COVID-19 and provide a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report, not older than 48 hours before the match will be allowed as spectators.

Now it is learnt that the SMS stadium will be filling the stadium to 100% capacity. "The first T20I game between India and New Zealand is all set to witness a 100% occupancy of crowds. The Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium is set to welcome crowds at full capacity on November 17 when India will begin their home season with a T20I series against New Zealand in Jaipur.

"As the pandemic situation continues to improve in Rajasthan, the state government in its letter to the association has given its go-ahead, permitting 100 per cent seating capacity," said the RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot as quoted by the Times Of India.

"Masks will be compulsory, proper sanitization and ventilation in enclosed areas will be ensured, the thermal screening will be in place, spectators who are fully vaccinated will be allowed entry. While those who are partially vaccinated will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than 48 hours," he added.

As for the clash, the first match will be played in Jaipur, followed by subsequent encounters on November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata.

As far as the two Tests are concerned, they will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

India has already announced their squad for this T20I series against the Kiwis. Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.