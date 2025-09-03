Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeCricket

CRICKET

‘Saw him lead India and CSK...’: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana draws inspiration from MS Dhoni ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025

She expressed admiration for Dhoni’s on-field decision-making, composure under pressure, and the way he supports his teammates — qualities she aims to emulate as she leads Pakistan’s side. Fatima noted that she watched many of Dhoni’s matches and interviews to learn from his approach.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 06:38 PM IST

‘Saw him lead India and CSK...’: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana draws inspiration from MS Dhoni ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025
MS Dhoni is often regarded as India’s finest captain, having steered the team to triumph in the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy. However, his impact extends well beyond the trophies, as he has become a lasting source of motivation with his demeanor on the field and his extraordinary ability to stay composed under pressure - a quality admired even by cricketers from other nations.

Fatima Sana, the captain of the Pakistan Women's team, also finds inspiration in the legendary Indian captain. She mentioned that she gained valuable insights by observing how the charismatic leader managed teams in both international cricket and the IPL. Fatima faces a significant challenge as she prepares to lead Pakistan in the upcoming Women's World Cup.

"It is natural to be a little nervous initially when captaining in a big tournament like the World Cup, but I take inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain," Fatima told PTI Bhasha in an interview ahead of the World Cup.

"I have seen his matches as India and CSK captain. His on-field decision-making, calmness and the way he backs his players, there is a lot to learn from that. When I got the captaincy, I thought that I have to become like Dhoni. I also watched his interviews and got to learn a lot," she said.

The women's team of Pakistan has not performed well in ODI World Cups up to this point, yet the captain remains hopeful that they possess the capability to change their fortunes this time.

"This time, the jinx will definitely be broken because the young players know how important this tournament is for Pakistan women's cricket. We will not think about the past. My goal is to take the team to the semifinals," she said.

"In Pakistan, girls have started playing cricket in schools and international matches are being telecast live. ICC has also taken a good initiative by increasing the prize money for the Women's World Cup, which will inspire budding players in Pakistan. But there is still a barrier which we have to break through this tournament," she added.

Fatima mentioned that India will face significant pressure to secure the World Cup on their home turf, but she also noted that their familiarity with the local conditions would greatly benefit the hosts.

"My favourite team is Australia. It is difficult to predict the semifinalists but India's performance has been very good in the last few years. They have very experienced players like Jemimah (Rodrigues), Smriti (Mandhana) and Harmanpreet (Kaur) but we will not focus on any one player." She also said that being the hosts, there will be added pressure on India but there will also be the advantage of playing on home grounds.

"India have never won the World Cup and being the host, there will be pressure to win. But along with this, the presence of home fans also boosts the morale. It depends on the team how it takes it."

Pakistan kicks off their World Cup journey on October 2 with a match against Bangladesh, followed by a clash with India on October 5. To prepare for the tournament, which India will host, Pakistan will play three ODIs at home against South Africa.

Nonetheless, all seven of Pakistan's league matches will take place in Colombo, and if they advance, they will also compete in the semi-final and final there. Regardless of the outcomes, one of the two semi-finals is set to occur in Colombo, while the other will be held in Navi Mumbai. The final match is scheduled for November 2 and will take place in either Colombo or Navi Mumbai.

