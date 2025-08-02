'Saw him crying in the bathroom': Yuzvendra Chahal lifts lid on Virat Kohli's emotional breakdown after 2019 World Cup heartbreak

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?
Rahul Gandhi alleges NDA government sent late Arun Jaitley to 'threaten' him over farm laws, introduced a year after his death; son Rohan Jaitley reacts
Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey
Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare
Meet IAS officer, whose mother used to sell desi wine, studied MBBS, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'
This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...
Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema
PM Modi defends India’s growth trajectory after Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: 'India will be third biggest’
CRICKET
Chahal recently discussed the contrasts between Virat and Rohit Sharma regarding their captaincy styles and revealed some untold stories from the dressing room of the Indian cricket team.
Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal of the Indian cricket team disclosed that he witnessed nearly every player, including Virat Kohli, in tears following the defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. India lost the match, which was affected by rain, by 18 runs on the reserve day after they were unable to pursue a target of 240 runs. Chahal recently discussed the contrasts between Virat and Rohit Sharma regarding their captaincy styles and revealed some untold stories from the dressing room of the Indian cricket team.
“I love how Rohit bhaiya carries himself on the ground. He's a very good captain. With Virat bhaiya, it's the energy he brings, the same energy every day. It will only go up and never down. Same energy. Every day," Chahal said on the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast.
When inquired if he has ever witnessed Virat Kohli in tears, he recounted an incident from 2019.
“2019 World Cup, I saw him crying in the bathroom," Chahal said. “And then I was the last batter, when I was crossing him, he had tears in his eyes. In 2019, I saw everyone crying in the bathroom."
Chahal also expressed his regret over his performance in the match, having conceded 63 runs in 10 overs while managing to take only one wicket against New Zealand.
“It was Mahi bhai's last match. I could have done better. I still regret that. I could have pushed myself a bit more, bowled a bit better, and leaked 10-15 fewer runs. But sometimes you are in that flow, it happens so quickly that you don't get time to think. I thought if I was calmer I could have done even better. I gave my best but it was the semi-final, a bigger stage and you have to give your 10-15% extra," he said.
Chahal recently discussed his relationship with his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, an actor and choreographer, during a podcast. The Mumbai family court finalized their divorce in March of this year, bringing an end to their five-year marriage. They were married in December 2020, but according to their petition, they had separated by June 2022. Earlier this year, in February, the couple submitted a joint petition to the family court to seek a divorce by mutual consent.
Chahal has now disclosed that he has not communicated with Dhanashree through text or conversation for quite some time. He mentioned that following the 2024 T20 World Cup, their interactions were limited to formal discussions only.
"I had not seen her for a very long time, and then I saw her on a video call, where the lawyers spoke to us. That's it, no message or anything after that. Before the divorce, we weren't on talking terms for six to seven months. We would talk only if there was something very important; otherwise, nothing. It was like that for a while, but after the T20 World Cup, it started properly," said Chahal.
Also read| IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?