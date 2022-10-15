'Saving Jasprit Bumrah's career...': Rohit Sharma on star pacer's absence ahead of T20 World Cup

File Photo

Two of Team India's key players were ruled out of the T20 World Cup owing to injuries in the run-up to the competition. If Ravindra Jadeja's knee injury wasn't enough, the recurrence of top pacer Jasprit Bumrah's back issue was a further setback for India, who are already struggling with their death bowling.

India replaced Bumrah with Mohammed Shami, and while skipper Rohit Sharma agreed that the 28-year-old pacer's absence would be significant, he felt it was not worth the risk to play him in the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah had returned after a two-month layoff to play a couple of matches against Australia, but the injury exacerbated and he was unable to play the South Africa series, and on October 3, the BCCI confirmed that he was indeed ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

Rohit said at the captains' day media briefing in Melbourne on Saturday that the team spoke to numerous specialists and that after not receiving a favorable answer, it was the right option not just for the team but also for the bowler, who has a long future ahead of him.

"Bumrah is a quality player, he has been playing very well over the years. Unfortunately, injuries happen. But you can't do anything about it. We spoke to a lot of specialists about his injury but we didn't get a positive response. World Cup. Yes, it's very important, but his career, for us, is more important. He is just 28 years old and he has a lot of cricket left in him.

"So, we can't take such risks. All the specialists we spoke to, also suggested the same. There is a lot of cricket left to be played. He will play a lot more matches and win a lot more matches for India in the future. There is no doubt about it.

"But his absence is a blow for us," he said.

Rohit-led Team India will play two practice matches against New Zealand and Australia in the lead-up to the World Cup. The 2007 world champions will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23.

ICC T20 World Cup: India's updated squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya.

