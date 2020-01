Saurashtra vs Karnataka, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SAU vs KAR today in Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Saurashtra vs Karnataka

SAU vs KAR Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Saurashtra vs Karnataka match today, January 11.

Saurashtra vs Karnataka Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson, BR Sharath

Batsmen: Harvik Desai, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Devdutt Padikkal (C)

Allrounders: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik

SAU vs KAR Probable Playing 11

Team Saurashtra (Playing XI): Harvik Desai, Snell Patel (WK), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Jay Chauhan, Kamlesh Makvana, Jaydev Unadkat (C).

Team Karnataka (Playing XI): Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Dega Nischal/KV Siddharth, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal (C), BR Sharath (WK), Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, V Koushik, Prateek Jain.

