Saurashtra vs Bengal, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SAU vs BEN today in Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Saurashtra vs Bengal

SAU vs BEN Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions tips for Saurashtra vs Bengal match today, March 9.

Saurashtra vs Bengal Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Sheldon Jackson, Manoj Tiwary, Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC)

Allrounders: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (C), Prerak Mankad, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Chetan Shakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

SAU vs BEN My Dream11 Team

Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Harvik Desai, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Devdutt Padikkal (C), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (C), Prerak Mankad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chetan Shakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

SAU vs BEN Probable Playing 11

Team Saurashtra (Playing XI): Harvik Desai, Kishan Parmar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Avi Barot (WK), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Chetan Shakariya

Team Bengal (Playing XI): Koushik Ghosh, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep

