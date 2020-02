Saurashtra vs Andhra, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SAU vs AND today in Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Saurashtra vs Andhra

SAU vs AND Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Saurashtra vs Andhra match today, February 20.

Saurashtra vs Andhra Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Snell Patel

Batsmen: Sheldon Jackson (C), Ricky Bhui, Arpit Vasavada

Allrounders: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat (VC), KV Sasikanth, S M Khan, S Ashish

SAU vs AND My Dream11 Team

Snell Patel, Harvik Desai, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Devdutt Padikkal (C), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat (VC), KV Sasikanth, S M Khan, S Ashish

SAU vs AND Probable Playing 11

Team Saurashtra (Playing XI): Harvik Desai, Snell Patel/Avi Barot (WK), Divyaraj Chauhan, Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (C ), Kamlesh Makvana, Khushang Patel

Team Andhra (Playing XI): CR Ganeshwar, Prasanth Kumar, Nitish Reddy, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bharat (C & WK), Karan Shinde, Bodapati Sumanth, Shoaib MD Khan, Kv Sasikanth, Mohammad Rafi, S Ashis

