Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SAU vs UAE today in ACC Western Region T20

Dream11 Prediction - Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates

SAU vs UAE ACC Western Region T20, Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates match today, February 25.

Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates (SAU vs UAE) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Sarfraz Butt

Batsmen – Abdul Waheed (C), Mohammad Usman (VC), Chirag Suri, Shamsudheen Purat, Muhammad Naeem

Allrounders – Imran Yousuf, Waheed Ahmed

Bowlers – Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan

SAU vs UAE My Dream11 Team

Sarfraz Butt(VC), Abdul Waheed (C), Mohammad Usman (VC), Chirag Suri, Shamsudheen Purat, Muhammad Naeem, Imran Yousuf, Waheed Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan

SAU vs UAE Probable Playing 11

Team Saudi Arabia (Playing XI): Sajid Cheema, Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Shamsudheen Purat, Muhammad Naeem, Shoaib Ali (C), Abdul Wahid, Sarfraz Butt (WK), Usman Ali, Adil Butt, Imran Yousuf.

Team United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Sultan Ahmed/Waheed Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ahmed Raza (C), Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan.

Check Dream11 Prediction / SAU Dream11 Team / Kuwait Dream11 Team / UAE Dream11 Team / UAEasya Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.