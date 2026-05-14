Saudi Arabia enters cricket arena, ropes in Yuvraj Singh for mega league

Saudi Arabia has made another bold move in global sport by announcing a major new cricket league, continuing its aggressive expansion after reshaping football through massive investments. Former India star Yuvraj Singh has reportedly been roped in as a key face of the ambitious project.

Saudi Arabia is making real moves in the sports world, and now cricket’s on their list. For a long time, the country's been all about oil, but these days, they're working hard to branch out. Their latest play? Launching the Dunes T20 League, their very first franchise cricket tournament, set to debut this October. It’s a six-team league, with all the matches happening in Taif, not far from Jeddah. And to really make a statement, they’ve brought Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh on board as League Ambassador.

The South Asian Network (SAN) will run the show after securing the organizational rights from the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation last October. SAN isn’t going at it alone—they’ve inked a strategic deal with Unique Sports Group and Prolithic Talent Agency. Prolithic works with some of the sport’s best and is already making waves, especially with Yuvraj now mentoring the project.

According to the organizers, the Dunes T20 League isn’t just about having a bit of fun with cricket. They want to put Saudi cricket on the global map, give up-and-coming local players a real shot at the big time, and entertain fans around the world. Big names in cricket are expected to join in, turning the league into something that’s more than just a local show.

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This push into cricket isn’t happening in a vacuum. Saudi sports have been grabbing headlines lately, thanks to the Saudi Pro League shaking up world football. Superstar signings like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante have ditched top European clubs for big paychecks in Saudi. It’s upset the usual order, and people everywhere are talking about it.

And it’s not just football and cricket. The Public Investment Fund rolled out the LIV Golf Tour to rival the PGA Tour. That experiment’s winding down, but it goes to show how serious Saudi Arabia is about sports.

Even in cricket, Saudi investments are everywhere. Aramco, the state’s oil giant, became the first-ever sponsor for the IPL’s orange and purple caps back in 2022 and now partners with the International Cricket Council. Plus, Jeddah even hosted the IPL Mega Auction for 2025. These steps say one thing: Saudi Arabia isn’t just playing games—they’re here to become a heavyweight in the world of sports.

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