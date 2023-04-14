Saudi Arabia approaches IPL to set up world's richest cricket league

Image Source: Twitter

In recent decades, the global league gaming concept has revolutionized several sports, including the English Premier League (EPL) football. The EPL has become a prime example of the immense role of global investors, particularly from the Middle East region, in the world of sports.

Popular clubs like Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Sheffield United have owners from countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia. In addition to football, Saudi Arabia has become a significant investor in other sports, such as golf and Formula One. The most recent example is the LIV golf tournament, and now the Saudi Arabian government is looking to tap into the potential of cricket in the region.

In an exciting development, the Saudi Arabian government is seeking to establish the world's richest cricket league in the Gulf region, similar to the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL), with the help of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to reports, Arabian representatives have been in talks with the Indian board for over a year to set up this league.

This move could have a significant impact on the world of cricket, as the Gulf region has a large expatriate population from cricket-playing nations like India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The league could also attract top international players and provide a platform for emerging talent from the region.

Currently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prohibits Indian players from participating in foreign leagues. However, there is growing interest from Saudi Arabia, which may prompt the board to reconsider its stance. To make this a reality, the league would need approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and key cricketing nations such as Australia. Interestingly, the ICC chairman, Greg Barclay, has previously mentioned the Saudi Arabian government's interest in cricket.

"If you look at other sports they've been involved in, cricket is something I imagine would be attractive to them," he said. "Given their advance into the sport more generally, cricket would work quite well for Saudi Arabia. They're pretty keen to invest in sport, and given their regional presence, cricket would seem a pretty obvious one to pursue," Barclay stated.

Additionally, it has been reported that representatives from the Saudi government and various business entities have expressed interest in hosting the opening match or even the initial rounds of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the Arabian authorities are eager to host the annual Asia Cup in the future, should circumstances align in their favor.

