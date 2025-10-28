FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas

Who is Mehli Mistry? Close confidant of Ratan Tata, faces exit from Tata Trusts due to...

SJ-100 Charade: How India turned self-reliance into self-deception

The Family Man Season 3 DATE REVEAL: Manoj Bajpayee returns with JK Sharib Hashmi, Suchi Priyamani, says his famous line 'aa raha hu bh****od'

Bihar Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav wants THIS from NDA, asks for...

What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath Puja?

'Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar': Suryakumar Yadav shares latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kwale county

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar': Suryakumar Yadav shares latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the T20I series with Australia, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared an important update on Shreyas Iyer's health condition. Check out what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

'Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar': Suryakumar Yadav shares latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury
Shreyas Iyer took a stunner during the 3rd ODI vs Australia, dismissing Alex Carey
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shreyas Iyer, Team India's star batter, sustained a major injury during the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, following which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After the conclusion of the ODI series, the Men in Blue are all set for the 5-match T20I series against the Aussies. However, Iyer is not a part of the T20I squad but is expected to be included in the home ODI series against South Africa next month. Now, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has provided a major update on Iyer's injury and said that he is now stable and out of the ICU.

Addressing a pre-match presser, SKY said, ''We spoke to him on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out he didn't have a phone. Then I called my physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don't know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable. It is looking good. He is talking, and everything is normal. Shreyas said that he will take care of himself for a few more days. He has been replying and talking to everyone, so it is good.''

''We are not doctors. When we saw him from outside, we thought he was normal. But none of us were there. Only those who were there could tell us. They told us that after going inside, we felt that we have to take care of him. He was rushed to the specialist. They told us what had happened. After that, when we talked to him, he started talking normally. We felt that he is fine now because doctors and physios told us that whatever happened was unfortunate. This has never happened. It is very rare, but Shreyas is also rare. Rare things happen with rare talent. But it's okay. God has supported him. He is recovering really well. Doctors are supporting him. BCCI have shown full support. He will recover soon, and Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar (we will take him home with us),'' he added.

For those unversed, Iyer took a stunner while running from the backward point to dismiss Australian wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey on a delivery by Harshit Rana in the 3rd ODI. However, it turned out to be unfortunate for the fielder, as he suffered a nasty fall, landing on his left elbow and ribs. After grabbing the catch, Iyer was seen in extreme pain and was taken back to the dressing room by the medical staff.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on N
Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...; husband Anand Piramal's gemstone-detailed shirt steals spotlight
Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...
Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...
Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial
Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral
Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes v
Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compared to Early Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH)
LILPEPE's Potential: The Next XRP or ETH?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE