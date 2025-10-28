'Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar': Suryakumar Yadav shares latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the T20I series with Australia, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared an important update on Shreyas Iyer's health condition. Check out what he said.

Shreyas Iyer, Team India's star batter, sustained a major injury during the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, following which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). After the conclusion of the ODI series, the Men in Blue are all set for the 5-match T20I series against the Aussies. However, Iyer is not a part of the T20I squad but is expected to be included in the home ODI series against South Africa next month. Now, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has provided a major update on Iyer's injury and said that he is now stable and out of the ICU.

Addressing a pre-match presser, SKY said, ''We spoke to him on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out he didn't have a phone. Then I called my physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don't know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable. It is looking good. He is talking, and everything is normal. Shreyas said that he will take care of himself for a few more days. He has been replying and talking to everyone, so it is good.''

''We are not doctors. When we saw him from outside, we thought he was normal. But none of us were there. Only those who were there could tell us. They told us that after going inside, we felt that we have to take care of him. He was rushed to the specialist. They told us what had happened. After that, when we talked to him, he started talking normally. We felt that he is fine now because doctors and physios told us that whatever happened was unfortunate. This has never happened. It is very rare, but Shreyas is also rare. Rare things happen with rare talent. But it's okay. God has supported him. He is recovering really well. Doctors are supporting him. BCCI have shown full support. He will recover soon, and Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar (we will take him home with us),'' he added.

For those unversed, Iyer took a stunner while running from the backward point to dismiss Australian wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey on a delivery by Harshit Rana in the 3rd ODI. However, it turned out to be unfortunate for the fielder, as he suffered a nasty fall, landing on his left elbow and ribs. After grabbing the catch, Iyer was seen in extreme pain and was taken back to the dressing room by the medical staff.