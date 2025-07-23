Sarfaraz Khan stuns cricket world with 17 kg weight loss, father reveals diet behind jaw-dropping transformation

Even though he started strong, he had trouble securing a spot on the national team. He last played in a Test match against New Zealand in November 2024, where he scored zero in the first inning and one in the second.

Sarfaraz Khan, a name that's been on the periphery of the Indian cricket team for too long despite his stellar performances, is now back in the limelight for a remarkable reason: he shed an astonishing 17 kilograms in just two months. This incredible transformation has silenced the critics who often pointed to his weight as a barrier to his continued selection.

Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England in Rajkot last year, impressing everyone with scores of 62 in the first innings and 68 in the second. Even though he started strong, he had trouble securing a spot on the national team. He last played in a Test match against New Zealand in November 2024, where he scored zero in the first inning and one in the second.

However, he has since roared back to form in domestic cricket, even smashing a century on India A's tour of England right before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. This recent weight loss journey, which has garnered significant attention, underscores his commitment to returning to the top tier of Indian cricket.

Sarfaraz's father, Naushad Khan, recently opened up to the Hindustan Times about the rigorous diet that fueled this transformation.

“We have controlled our diet a lot. We have stopped eating roti, rice, etc. We haven’t eaten roti or rice at home for 1 to 1.5 months. We eat broccoli, carrot, cucumber, salad, and green vegetable salad. Along with that, we eat grilled fish, grilled chicken, boiled chicken, boiled egg, etc. We are also having green tea and green coffee,” Naushad told Hindustan Times.

“We eat avocados also. There are sprouts also. But the main thing is that we have stopped eating roti and rice. We have stopped eating sugar. We have stopped eating maida (flour) and bakery items.”

Naushad also shared his own success with the diet, highlighting a collective commitment to healthier living:

“He has almost lost 10 kgs within 1.5 months. He is working on reducing his weight even further. I have reduced 12 kgs myself because I had a knee issue. So, I also benefited from it. The doctor told me that I have to do a knee replacement. So, I told him that I had to delay it. He told me that I have to reduce my weight for that,” Naushad said.

The diet required a total change, focusing on healthy vegetables and boiled foods, while strictly cutting out carbs like roti and rice. This disciplined method seems to be working well, helping Sarfaraz with both his cricket goals and his general well-being.

