Sarfaraz Khan’s India return faces key hurdle despite Sai Sudharsan’s Sri Lanka Test exit

Sarfaraz Khan’s hopes of returning to the India Test squad face a key selection hurdle despite Sai Sudharsan being ruled out of the Sri Lanka Tests due to injury. With a spot potentially opening up, the selectors still have several options to consider.

Sai Sudharsan won't feature in India's upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka—he just hasn’t recovered from that toe injury he picked up during India A’s tour last month. The guy was in great form, cracking two centuries in back-to-back unofficial Tests, but then got hit on the toe during the second game against Sri Lanka A. He’s been working through rehab at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but medical advice says he needs more time. The Sports Science team monitoring him noted he's made progress, just not enough yet for the demands of Test cricket.

So, now the selectors have to figure out who fills his spot. Sarfaraz Khan is in the conversation—his name keeps popping up—but there’s some hesitation from people inside the coaching and selection setup. Apparently, not everyone’s convinced he’s the right fit.

For Sudharsan, doctors recommend easing him back into training—strength, conditioning, and cricket-specific drills—slowly and closely monitored. The main goal is to avoid any setback or long-term complications.

While Sudharsan sits out, Devdutt Padikkal has made things interesting. He smashed a century (103 off 121 balls) in the practice game against the Sri Lanka Cricket XI, batting at No. 3 with plenty of confidence. Fourteen boundaries in that knock. His performance has definitely put him in the mix for a spot in the lineup.

Injuries don't end there. India’s already missing Jasprit Bumrah, who hasn't recovered fully from his left knee injury suffered during the ODI series against England. Aquib Nabi steps in as Bumrah’s replacement. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy are also out, dealing with hamstring and quadriceps injuries. Selection’s getting complicated, and the headaches are piling up for the team management.

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