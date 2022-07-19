Search icon
Sarfaraz Khan opens up on the advice given to him by Virat Kohli on his fitness regime

Sarfaraz revealed that even Virat Kohli once spoke to him about the same when he was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015-16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Sarfaraz Khan opens up on the advice given to him by Virat Kohli on his fitness regime
Virat Kohli with Sarfaraz Khan

Indian batsman Sarfaraz Khan has set the domestic circuit on fire with his superlative performances in the Ranji Trophy 2022. While the Indian fans have known him for his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Khan made a huge statement in India's premier domestic tournament by scoring a plethora of runs.

Despite all the promises, he was not able to put in consistent performances in the IPL or at the first-class level. Royal Challengers Bangalore, however, showed great faith in the youngster by retaining him ahead of IPL 2018 despite him not playing a single match in the previous edition. Sarfaraz, however, failed to repay the faith and ended up having one of his worse IPL seasons with only 51 runs in seven matches. His fitness standards were questioned.

Fitness has always been a point of discussion when people talk about Sarfaraz. He is indeed an impressive striker of the cricket ball, but fitness is also something that cannot be taken for granted. The youngster revealed that even Virat Kohli once spoke to him about the same when he was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015-16.

Sarfaraz said he would work more seriously on his ‘health and fitness. “When I played IPL in 2015-16, my fitness level was not good, and Virat Kohli had also told me that. After that, I improved my fitness, but I again put on weight. But in the last two years, I have been very disciplined about my health. Everyone’s body is different, but it should not affect my game. For the last eight years, I have been in the IPL and clearing fitness tests. In my off-season also, I will pay attention to my health and fitness.

laying for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2022, Khan scored 982 runs at an average of 122.75. He also smashed four centuries, including one in the final against Madhya Pradesh.

