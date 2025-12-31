FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sarfaraz Khan makes selection case with 157 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Arjun Tendulkar faces heat after costly spell

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan made a strong case for national selection with an aggressive 157 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while Arjun Tendulkar endured a tough outing, conceding runs during his spell in the same match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 08:34 PM IST

Sarfaraz Khan makes selection case with 157 in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Arjun Tendulkar faces heat after costly spell
Sarfaraz Khan delivered an explosive century for Mumbai in their match against Goa during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur on Wednesday. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, making his comeback in India’s top One-day domestic tournament, scored 46 runs off 64 balls, while Musheer Khan contributed 60 runs off 66 deliveries.

However, it was Sarfaraz who stole the spotlight, showcasing his batting prowess with a remarkable 157 runs off just 75 balls. His innings was highlighted by 14 sixes and 9 fours, achieving a strike rate exceeding 200.

Sarfaraz reached his century in a mere 56 balls and then accelerated to score his final 57 runs off only 21 balls, demonstrating an incredible display of speed. He overshadowed the performances of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan, and Hardik Tamore, who made respectable contributions of 46, 60, and 53 runs, respectively, but were eclipsed by Sarfaraz's outstanding performance.

In addition to Sarfaraz, captain Shardul Thakur added 27 runs off 8 balls, wicket-keeper batter Hardik Tamore scored a brisk half-century, and Shams Mulani made 22 runs off 15 balls, leading Mumbai to a total of 444/8 in 50 overs.

Sarfaraz has always possessed the talent to excel in shorter formats and caught attention during his early days with RCB. However, he faced challenges, going unsold in several auctions until CSK provided him an opportunity, acquiring him for 75 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction. Sarfaraz offers significant value to CSK as an Indian wicketkeeper-batter who bats lower in the order, excels against spinners, and has the ability to hit the ball long distances; he is indeed a fantastic acquisition for CSK at 75 lakh.

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar, the left-arm pacer who transitioned from Mumbai to Goa, has struggled to find his form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In his initial two matches against Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim, he failed to take any wickets and conceded runs at an alarming economy rate of over 9 against Mumbai in Jaipur. His performance included disappointing figures of 0/78 in 9 overs. This was his first appearance against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy since changing teams.

Also read| India Cricket Calendar 2026: Complete Team India schedule, dates and venues

