Sarfaraz Khan makes blunt 'dreams don't come true' admission, reflects on regret after jaw-dropping 157 vs Goa

After smashing a jaw-dropping 157 against Goa, Sarfaraz Khan opened up on his biggest regret, making a blunt “dreams don’t come true” admission. Despite a standout knock, the batter reflected honestly on missed opportunities and the harsh realities of professional cricket.

Despite being overlooked by selectors despite his consistent performances in domestic cricket, middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan showcased his remarkable talent once again by scoring 157 runs off 75 balls for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This impressive innings led his team to an 87-run victory over Goa on Wednesday, keeping Mumbai at the top of the Vijay Hazare Elite Group C standings and placing Sarfaraz in the limelight, as he seeks a spot on the senior Indian team.

In an interview with the Times of India, Sarfaraz reflected on his innings, acknowledging the Mumbai openers for their excellent handling of the challenging first hour, which allowed him to settle in and play his natural game.

"When I came in, the run-rate wasn't too high because both openers saw off the tricky first hour," Sarfaraz told the paper. "It's always difficult in the morning when the ball is doing a bit. I settled down first and then attacked as the pitch eased out. The plan was to score as many runs as possible and set a strong target."

"By the time I came to the crease, Musheer was batting really well. He was the first to reach fifty," Sarfaraz said. "I've played plenty of one-dayers and I know how to pace an innings. I have a good sweep and cut, and in this format you can't have more than five fielders out. That gives me freedom to play my shots."

Despite this outstanding performance, Sarfaraz expressed some dissatisfaction. He mentioned a regret that he and his brother Musheer were unable to both achieve centuries in the same match.

"We have a common dream of scoring hundreds in the same game. We were close in the Ranji Trophy this season and again last week, but we both got out in the fifties. Today, Musheer was batting so well and I thought we could do it. But dreams don't come true that quickly."

In the current Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has displayed exceptional form, scoring an unbeaten 8, 55, and 157 in three innings for Mumbai thus far.

His remarkable innings of 157 against Goa featured 9 fours and 14 sixes, allowing him to overshadow Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 46 off 64 in his return to competitive cricket following a bout of acute gastroenteritis.

This performance occurred just days before the Indian selectors are expected to announce the squad for a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Also read| BCCI set to announce India's ODI squad vs New Zealand on THIS date; will Mohammed Shami be picked?