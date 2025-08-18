Sarfaraz Khan gives strong message to BCCI with 92-ball century in Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 opener

On Uttarakhand helicopter crash, SC takes note of petition by Advocate Shubham Awasthi and others
Swetha Ravipudi: Engineering secure and resilient AI infrastructure through trans-disciplinary knowledge
Redmi 15 5G India launch date REVEALED: Specifications, features, battery protection and other details
Big 2025 Bollywood films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2 to stream online on…
President Putin dials PM Modi after meeting Trump in Alaska, India calls for 'peaceful resolution' of Ukraine war
Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana makes 'chilling and charismatic' entry to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are...; netizens react to posters
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 popular Indian cricketers who love these football clubs
Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Rakhee Gulzar in Karan Arjun: Bollywood’s most memorable on-screen mothers
Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers
America's gambit fails Russia, leaving a wounded Ukraine waiting in the cold
CRICKET
In the ongoing Buchi Babu Trophy, Sarfaraz Khan stunned everyone with his 92-ball century for Mumbai against TNCA XI when his team was three down at 98.
Sarfaraz Khan, who recently surprised everyone after his physical transformation pictures went viral on social media, has now smashed a magnificent century on the opening day of the Buchi Babu 2025 trophy for Mumbai in the match against TNCA XI. He scored a 92-ball ton after coming out to bat during a tough time in the match when his team lost three wickets at 98. Sarfaraz came out to bat in the 33rd over, and in the next 31 overs, he managed to showcase his stellar talent with the bat.
Mumbai's openers, Ayush Mhatre and Musheer Khan, failed to score big in the opening day of the game and added just 13 and 30 runs on board, respectively. After them, Suved Parker played a decent 72-run knock, but it was Sarfaraz who helped Mumbai post a mountain-like score on the board.
For those unversed, Sarfaraz Khan made headlines a couple of months ago when a picture of him from a gymnasium made rounds on social media. In the viral picture, he was seen completely transformed as reports of him losing 17 kilograms in two months were all over social media.
Despite this, he was not selected for the 5-match Test series against England, but it was his strong determination towards the sport that he made a comeback and scored 92 runs for India A against England Lions ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. It will be interesting to see whether the selection committee takes note of his form and adds him to the squad for the Test series against West Indies, which will take place post Asia Cup 2025.