Sarfaraz Khan gives strong message to BCCI with 92-ball century in Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 opener

In the ongoing Buchi Babu Trophy, Sarfaraz Khan stunned everyone with his 92-ball century for Mumbai against TNCA XI when his team was three down at 98.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 05:22 PM IST

Sarfaraz Khan gives strong message to BCCI with 92-ball century in Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 opener
Sarfaraz Khan smashed a 92-ball ton against TNCA XI in Buchi Babu trophy

Sarfaraz Khan, who recently surprised everyone after his physical transformation pictures went viral on social media, has now smashed a magnificent century on the opening day of the Buchi Babu 2025 trophy for Mumbai in the match against TNCA XI. He scored a 92-ball ton after coming out to bat during a tough time in the match when his team lost three wickets at 98. Sarfaraz came out to bat in the 33rd over, and in the next 31 overs, he managed to showcase his stellar talent with the bat.

 

How Mumbai's top order failed?

 

Mumbai's openers, Ayush Mhatre and Musheer Khan, failed to score big in the opening day of the game and added just 13 and 30 runs on board, respectively. After them, Suved Parker played a decent 72-run knock, but it was Sarfaraz who helped Mumbai post a mountain-like score on the board.

 

Sarfaraz Khan's recent physical transformation

 

For those unversed, Sarfaraz Khan made headlines a couple of months ago when a picture of him from a gymnasium made rounds on social media. In the viral picture, he was seen completely transformed as reports of him losing 17 kilograms in two months were all over social media.

 

Despite this, he was not selected for the 5-match Test series against England, but it was his strong determination towards the sport that he made a comeback and scored 92 runs for India A against England Lions ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. It will be interesting to see whether the selection committee takes note of his form and adds him to the squad for the Test series against West Indies, which will take place post Asia Cup 2025.

