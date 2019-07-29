Sarfaraz Ahmed's days as Pakistan's test captain over: Reports

After seeing Pakistan's World Cup performance, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Co. received massive backlash back home.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are expected to make changes to their side after the country's Prime Minister and an ex-captain Imran Khan vowed to fix the issues in Pakistan cricket. Taking a step in the direction, PCB are likely to axe Sarfaraz as the Test captain.

According to a report, the PCB has decided to relieve Sarfaraz of Test captaincy duties and are looking to give a fresh candidate a chance ahead of the Test Championship.

The PCB will discuss the matter on August 2nd in a meeting after Pakistan - who are currently looking to rebuild their Test side - are keen on handing over the reins to a new captain.

Being a skipper, Sarfaraz managed just four wins in 13 games in Test matches. After returning from England, when asked about his future as the captain of Pakistan, the 32-yeard-old said, “It’s not that I’m saying I refuse to resign. All I’m saying is the decision rests with the PCB, the same way as the decision to appoint me captain was taken by them. I’m sure they’ll take the decision that’s best for Pakistan”.

According to the report, PCB are considering Shan Masood as the next skipper.

Masood has played only 15 Tests and has notched up 793 runs at an average of 26.43 which includes a century and five fifties. The 29-year-old has also scalped two wickets in the longer format of the game.

Pakistan's success in Tests under Sarfaraz has not been so great and the team's last Test series win came against Australia in a one-off Test in the UAE. After the win, Pakistan lost two back-to-back Test series against New Zealand (2-1) and South Africa (3-0).