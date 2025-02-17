The former Pakistan skipper also revealed that he had multiple conversations with the captain cool, regarding wicketkeeping and cricket in general.

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is almost here. The much-awaited tournament will begin on February 19 with a Pakistan vs New Zealand match at the National Stadium in Karachi. Before this, former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has opened up about India's star MS Dhoni's old picture with his son. The picture was taken before the Champions Trophy 2017 final between India and Pakistan. Back then, Ahmed's son was just 3 months old. At that point, Ahmed was spending time with his family and friends.

The former Pakistan skipper revealed that Dhoni wanted to get a picture clicked with his son and that he had found the perfect moment to immortalise the moment. “The moment happened when his family friends were visiting, and Dhoni happened to come downstairs. He thought it would be a perfect opportunity to capture the moment with his three-month-old son,” Ahmed told Cricket Pakistan.

Ahmed further said he has had multiple conversations with the captain cool regarding wicketkeeping and cricket in general. "I had a long conversation with Dhoni about wicketkeeping and cricket in general. I asked him how he managed to balance his roles as a wicketkeeper, batsman, and captain. The tips Dhoni shared with me were immensely helpful. He was very humble and generous in offering his advice," said Sarfaraz.

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match

India and Pakistan will fight against each other in the 2025 Champions Trophy on February 23 in Dubai. India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh are in Group A for the Champions Trophy, while England, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan are in Group B.