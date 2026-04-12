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Sara Tendulkar seen in stands during Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 clash, fans go wild

Sara Tendulkar grabbed attention on social media after she was spotted in the stands during the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in Lucknow. Cameras frequently showed her reactions during the match, and the visuals quickly went viral among cricket fans online.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 05:59 PM IST

Sara Tendulkar seen in stands during Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 clash, fans go wild
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Sara Tendulkar captured considerable attention during the recent Indian Premier League match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The daughter of Sachin Tendulkar was seen alongside her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok, while Arjun Tendulkar played for the Lucknow Super Giants. Additionally, Sara has been rumored to be dating Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans and the Indian team.

While Saaniya donned the LSG jersey, Sara chose to wear casual clothing. The two appeared at ease and engaged as they watched the thrilling match, with cameras often focusing on them during crucial moments of the game.

Upon her arrival in Lucknow, Sara was asked which team she would support. She blushed and walked away smiling, leaving the reporter and netizens in suspense. Her choice not to wear an LSG jersey might indicate that she has already made her decision.

Are Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar in a relationship?

Although neither Sara nor Gill has officially acknowledged any romantic involvement, rumors about their relationship have been circulating for a while, fueled by their social media exchanges and shared appearances in public. Gill, recognized as one of India’s most promising young batting stars, continues to draw attention for both his on-field achievements and his personal life.

While Gill has previously suggested that he is single to concentrate on his game, their family ties and Sara’s attendance at his matches keep the speculation alive. Despite the ongoing chatter, both have skillfully maintained their silence, leaving fans to ponder whether they are merely good friends or potentially India’s next prominent couple.

Discussing the match, Prasidh Krishna put on a spectacular performance as Gujarat Titans limited Lucknow Super Giants to 164 runs for 8 wickets in their IPL 2026 encounter on Sunday in Lucknow. Aiden Markram was the top scorer for LSG with 30 runs. Unfortunately, their key players failed to turn their starts into significant contributions, with Rishabh Pant scoring 18, Nicholas Pooran 19, Abdul Samad 18, and Mukul Choudhary also 18, all of which were disappointing innings. Besides Krishna, Ashok Sharma claimed two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada each took one wicket for GT.

Also read| Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana penalised by BCCI after CSK register first win of IPL 2026 vs Delhi Capitals

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