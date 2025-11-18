Sara Tendulkar reveals favourite moment of father Sachin's career, neither it's the 100th century nor 2011 World Cup Final in Mumbai

1 Israeli killed, three injured after attack at West Bank checkpoint
CRICKET
In an interview, Sara Tendulkar had revealed her favourite moment from her father's illustrious career in cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, who is a social media influencer and an entrepreneur, recently opened up on her father's career and revealed her favourite moment from his illustrious career. Interestingly, Sara's favourite moment from her father's career is not when he scored his 100th century in international cricket or the iconic Team India's win in the 2011 World Cup Final in Mumbai. Her favourite moment is when Sachin Tendulkar played his final match of his international career, and also claimed that at other moments, she was too young to grasp the impact of the moment.
In a chat with India Today, Sara said, ''If I have to pick one vivid memory, then I would pick his retirement match. I was old enough to really understand what that meant at that point. When I was younger, I went for the games, but I never really grasped the enormity of them.''
Unlike her father, Sachin, and brother Arjun, Sara talked about not choosing cricket as her career option. ''Never. It's been my brother's forte. I have played gully cricket, but never thought about it.
Apart from being an influencer and an entrepreneur, Sara was named the brand ambassador of Australia Tourism earlier this year. She is the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation that works towards empowering underprivileged children.