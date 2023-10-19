Headlines

Sara Tendulkar cheers on team India in exciting 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune

Sara Tendulkar was seen enjoying the electrifying atmosphere of India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match in Pune.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

Sara Tendulkar was seen enjoying the electrifying atmosphere of India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match in Pune. The cricketing world was abuzz as the neighboring nations faced off in the 17th match of the World Cup at the iconic Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. In a stadium brimming with enthusiastic fans, Sara Tendulkar stood out as one of the ardent supporters of Team India, a sight that delighted the crowd. She chose to experience the match firsthand, soaking in the excitement and tension that World Cup cricket is renowned for.

Cameras frequently turned toward Sara, capturing her spirit and support for the Indian team. Her enthusiasm was palpable, especially when Indian fielder Shubman Gill executed a remarkable catch. She cheered wholeheartedly, echoing the sentiments of countless cricket aficionados.

The match commenced with Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto winning the toss and electing to bat first. Openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das laid a strong foundation with a formidable 93-run partnership. Tanzid's aggressive approach and Litton's cautious start posed a challenge for the Indian bowlers.

Kuldeep Yadav eventually broke through by dismissing Tanzid Hasan in the 15th over, signaling a shift in momentum. India's bowlers seized the opportunity to take quick wickets and bring the team back into the contest. Litton Das, despite his half-century, fell trying to play aggressively.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah played crucial roles in Bangladesh's middle order, contributing valuable runs. They pushed the team's total to 256/8 in their allotted 50 overs. India's bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj, all picked up two wickets each.

At the mid-innings break, Ravindra Jadeja commented on the state of the pitch, noting that it seemed to favor the batsmen. He emphasized the importance of playing normal cricket and adhering to tight lines and field placements to achieve victory. Jadeja also discussed the celebratory moments following a fantastic fielding catch, highlighting the motivation it provided to the team.

As the teams switched roles, the focus shifted to Team India's batting, with fans, including Sara Tendulkar, eagerly anticipating their chase of Bangladesh's target. The cricketing world braced itself for an exciting second innings at the Pune stadium.

