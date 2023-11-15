Headlines

Watch: Sara Tendulkar cheers for Shubman Gill during IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final clash, video goes viral

Team India commenced their innings with a promising start, courtesy of the dynamic duo of Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

DNA Web Team

Nov 15, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

The highly anticipated semi-final match of the 2023 World Cup is currently underway, featuring a thrilling clash between India and New Zealand. The prestigious Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai serves as the backdrop for this momentous event. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, after winning the toss, made the strategic decision to bat first.

Team India commenced their innings with a promising start, courtesy of the dynamic duo of Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Their partnership provided the team with a rapid start, injecting excitement into the match. However, despite his valiant efforts, the renowned Hitman fell short of achieving his half-century, accumulating a commendable 47 runs before being caught out by Tim Southee, off the bowling of Kane Williamson.

Currently, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are at the crease, displaying their exceptional skills and determination. Gill, in particular, has reached a significant milestone, securing his well-deserved half-century. Adding to the excitement surrounding this intense encounter, Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has graced the stadium with her presence. Her attendance has sparked a frenzy on social media, with her picture rapidly circulating among fans.

Interestingly, during a powerful boundary hit by Shubman Gill off Ferguson's delivery, the camera inadvertently captured Sara Tendulkar, who was seen clapping joyfully. This candid moment has swiftly gained traction on various social media platforms, captivating the attention of users worldwide. In the captivating image, Sara can be seen elegantly donning a white shirt, further enhancing her presence at the match.

WATCH:

