Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's latest viral pic reminds fans of Munna bhai and Circuit, know why

The children of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Sara and Arjun recently recreated the iconic pose of Munna bhai and circuit. See viral pics

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is currently enjoying his vacation in the United Kingdom along with his wife Anjali, daughter Sara and son Arjun. Just like their father, both Sara and Arjun have been crowd pullers and they often get the internet talking with their viral pictures. 

Recently, Sara posted a story on Instagram, wherein she and her brother Arjun recreated an iconic pose of the famous Bollywood Jodi of 'Munna bhai and Circuit'. 

While Sara Tendulkar donned a black shirt to enact Arshad Warsi's beloved character, Arjun wore a yellow T-shirt to pose like 'Munna bhai'. 

As soon as Sara uploaded the picture on her Instagram story, it has taken the internet by storm. 

On Friday, Sara uploaded another picture of herself, wearing a red gown which got the netizens talking further. The picture is from her previous vacation in Koh Samui islands of Thailand where she visited earlier in July. 

Having a fan following of more than 2 million followers on Instagram, the internet sensation garnered more than 400k likes on her picture. 

After enjoying her time in Thailand, Sara joined her family in the United Kingdom wherein they all have been spending some quality time together in London and Scotland. 

