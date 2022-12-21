Saqlain Mushtaq to step down as Pakistan Head coach, Babar Azam might lose Test captaincy: Reports

Babar Azam (L), Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq may resign following the team's Test failure against England at home, and Babar Azam may potentially lose his leadership in the longest format by July next year, according to reports.

According to a source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the former off-spinner could quit after the home series against New Zealand, which begins with the Test in Karachi on December 26. The source further said that Babar and Saqlain flew to Lahore shortly after the Test concluded in Karachi on Tuesday.

“A high-level meeting was held in the office of the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja at the Gaddafi Stadium in which chief selector, Mohammad Wasim also participated,” the source said.

“Every aspect of the team, selection matters, the captaincy and Saqlain’s role were discussed threadbare in the nearly three-hour-long meeting,” the source added

He revealed that the chief selector was meant to declare the squad for the two Tests against New Zealand following the conclusion of the Karachi Test on Tuesday, but the announcement was postponed until Wednesday due to Raja's directives. According to the source, Raja told Babar, Saqlain, and Wasim that he was unhappy with the picks made for the series.

“Babar told the chairman that the injury issues with the three main fast bowlers, Shaheen (Afridi), Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, had hit their plans hard and weakened the bowling considerably, allowing England batters to score freely,” the source said.

According to the source, Babar told Raja that Pakistan currently lacks the experience and quality players needed to compete with countries like Australia, England, and New Zealand. Saqlain acknowledged to Raja that, as previously agreed, he will leave his post as head coach after the New Zealand series in January, and that the PCB should begin looking for a new coach.

According to the source, the board decided that Babar should only command white-ball sides and that the Test captaincy should go to someone else, preferably Shan Masood or Mohammad Rizwan.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ| 'Babar ne sahi dara ke rakha hai': Fans slam Shaheen Afridi over his tweet in support of PAK skipper Babar Azam