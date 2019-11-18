'Sapney mein pic khich gayi': Kohli and Dhawan respond to Rahane's 'dreaming about Day-Night Test' post

Team India are set to take on Bangladesh in a historic Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly gave a preview of the quality of the pitch for the Test on November 22, 2019.

Even the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina also confirmed that she will be in attendance at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the first day, new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said.

Team India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the first of the two-match Test match series on Saturday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh on trail of 343 runs, got off to a patchy start on the third day as both openers, Imrul Kayes and Shadman Islam, were dismissed within opening seven overs.

This will also be the first time ever that India and Bangladesh will be playing a day/night Test and is the reason why players from both sides had net sessions with the pink SG balls in Indore ahead of the first Test match.

India's vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane, also expressed his excitement ahead of the pink-ball match.

The 31-year-old shared a photograph on Instagram sleeping next to the pink ball, and captioned it, "Already dreaming about the historic pink ball test".

To this post, skipper Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan responded with some cheeky comments

While Kohli posted "Nice pose jinksy", Dhawan said "Sapney mein pic khich gayi".