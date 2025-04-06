Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson added another feather to his hat on Saturday when his team registered a comfortable victory against Punjab Kings. Check out Samson's new milestone.

Sanju Samson, who returned as captain of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the PBKS vs RR match on Saturday, eclipsed former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid and late Australian legend Shane Warne to achieve an amazing milestone. With the 50-run win against PBKS, Sanju has become the captain with the most wins for RR in the Indian Premier League. This was Sanju Samson's 32nd win as RR captain, surpassing Warne's 31 wins. The late legendary spinner led the Rajasthan side from 2008 to 2011, winning 31 games and losing just 24.

Sanju Samson as RR skipper

Sanju Samson has been leading the Rajasthan team since 2021 and has captained in 62 matches, including 32 wins, 29 losses, and one game that ended in No Result. Under his captainship, the Rajasthan Royals finished as runner-up in the 2022 edition of the IPL and reached the Playoffs in the 2024 IPL.

PBKS vs RR game

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against RR. The Rajasthan side witnessed a good start as both the openers kick-started things perfectly till 89 runs on board. Later, cameos from Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer took RR to 205/4 in 20 overs. For PBKS, Lockie Ferguson took the most wickets in the game while Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen got one wicket each.

Chasing 206, PBKS lost four early wickets at 43, courtesy of Jofra Archer's stellar bowling. The 88-run partnership between Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell built some hopes for the Punjab side, but this wasn't enough. After their departure, PBKS missed boundaries, and the required rate became like a mountain. Punjab Kings were restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs.