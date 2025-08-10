Sanju Samson tipped to replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain, gets World Cup-winner's nod

Samson's promotion is seen as a strategic move for CSK to secure their future leadership as Dhoni's long and successful chapter with the franchise comes to a close. Samson has reportedly requested a trade or release from Rajasthan Royals, fueling speculation about his move to CSK ahead of IPL 2026.

It is clear that the Chennai Super Kings have struggled to find an ideal successor to MS Dhoni thus far. Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK secured the Indian Premier League (IPL) title an impressive five times, equaling the record. CSK even attempted to transition leadership away from Dhoni, appointing Ravindra Jadeja as captain before IPL 2022, but the results were so disappointing that Dhoni was brought back as captain mid-season. He continued to lead the team in 2023 until Ruturaj Gaikwad was chosen as his successor. However, due to an injury during the season, Gaikwad was unable to play, leading to Dhoni once again stepping in as CSK's captain. Throughout the years, Dhoni has also been instrumental for CSK, contributing significantly with both bat and gloves.

With news circulating on social media about Sanju Samson's departure from the Rajasthan Royals, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has identified him as the right replacement for MS Dhoni.

"To tell you the truth, Sanju is a brilliant player and he's very popular in Chennai. He's got a good brand image in Chennai. As I said, I'll be the first one to pick him for Chennai if he is willing to leave and comes this side," said Srikkanth in a video on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

"He's the right replacement for MS Dhoni. Dhoni can maximum play this season, maybe not the year after and then you can have a smooth transition," he added.

Samson serves as the captain of Rajasthan Royals; however, Srikkanth believes that Gaikwad ought to remain the leader of CSK, even if the team brings in the RR star.

"But I feel if Ruturaj Gaikwad has been given the captaincy, he should be continued with," he said.

In addition to his remarkable international career, Dhoni is well-known in franchise cricket, ranking as the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL history. He has amassed 5439 runs across 278 matches, maintaining an average of 38.30, which includes 24 fifties, and boasts a strike rate exceeding 137.

Alongside his five IPL titles, he has also secured two Champions League T20 titles with CSK, establishing the franchise as one of the most celebrated entities in the sports arena, primarily due to his personal brand and reputation.

Fans gather in large numbers, and various supporter clubs chant 'Dhoni' 'Dhoni' in harmony whenever the batting icon makes even the slightest appearance in his dressing room, preparing for a potential batting opportunity.

