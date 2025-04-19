Sanju Samson had to leave the DC game after scoring 31 runs in 19 balls due to a side strain injury. He felt the pain while playing a cut shot against leg spinner Vipraj Nigam.

Rajasthan Royals may have to face the Lucknow Super Giants without their captain, Sanju Samson, as the talented Kerala batsman is at risk of missing the upcoming game due to an injury. Samson was forced to retire hurt after scoring 31 runs off 19 balls in the previous match against the Delhi Capitals on April 16, as he experienced discomfort from a side strain while playing a cut shot against leg spinner Vipraj Nigam. The side strain prevented Samson from participating in the Super Over, which unfortunately resulted in a loss for the Rajasthan Royals.

Head coach Rahul Dravid revealed during a pre-match press conference on Friday, ahead of the LSG game, that the batsman has undergone scans to assess the extent of his injury.

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area. So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting for the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of (the injury) we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens," he said.

Samson has faced injury challenges in this year's Indian Premier League, being limited to the role of an Impact Player in the first three matches due to a thumb injury that prevented him from fulfilling his wicketkeeper duties. During this time, all-rounder Riyan Parag took on the role of captain.

However, Samson returned as captain for the match against Punjab Kings on April 5, which Rajasthan won by 50 runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Despite this victory, the 2008 IPL champions have had a difficult season, currently occupying the 8th position in the standings with only 4 points from 7 matches.

Facing a series of defeats, RR will face Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The absence of their top batsman and captain adds to the challenges for the struggling franchise.

